Ropes Courses, Inc., becomes RCI Adventure Products

Effective today, RCI announced that it has changed its company name to: RCI Adventure Products.

The company’s operations have become more global in nature and include product lines beyond where we began under Ropes Courses, Inc. in 1989. The new brand better reflects the organization it has become – a competitive company, focused on providing a range of unique adventure products for its clients across the globe. Along with the company name change, the company will be adapting a corporate identity to suit. Its email addresses have changed to the domain @rciadventure.com and its website has become www.rciadventure.com.

Other than these visible changes, there is no change in current structure or ownership and no change in staff. Our office location, phone, and fax numbers will remain the same