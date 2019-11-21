Pro Parks Management Company and Innovative Attraction Management join teams to form the Proparks Attractions Group

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pro Parks Management Company and Innovative Attraction Management (“IAM”) announced today as part of their strategy to expand and grow in the attractions industry, they will be combining efforts to become the ProParks Attractions Group (“ProParks”), a diversified attractions platform that owns and operates entertainment assets with a focus on water parks and family entertainment centers.

Pro Parks Management Company currently owns and operates a portfolio of Waterparks and Family Entertainment Centers strategically located throughout the US. including Hawaiian Falls waterparks located in North and Central Texas. IAM operates multiple waterparks including Orlando’s newest waterpark “Island H2O Live”. Additionally, the team offers waterpark development consulting services both domestically and internationally.

“We are very excited about the addition to our ProParks family and the complimentary talents and experience that the IAM team will bring.” said John Hyltin, CEO, ProParks. “It will provide great synergies as we take these two Orlando- based attraction companies and make them one”.

“We look forward to joining with the ProParks team leveraging our combined experience and knowledge base that together positions us well for future opportunities and meaningful growth.” said Mike Friscia, President, Innovative Attraction Management.

Through the new combined platform, the ProParks Attraction Group will continue to operate and manage its existing parks and is actively seeking new investment, management or consulting opportunities within the industry. The transaction is expected to close early next year. IAM is returning to IAAPA as an exhibitor this week and can be found at booth #1750.