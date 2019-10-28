Gateway Ticketing Systems, headline sponsor, to attend ASVA and bring their expertise in delivering great customer experiences

LONDON — Gateway Ticketing Systems, a world leader in ticketing software, admission control and revenue-generating solutions for worldwide attractions for over 30 years, is attending this year’s Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA) Conference 2019 from 7-8 November in Perth, Scotland.

Gateway is also a headline sponsor of the event.

“Gateway has a proud and active presence in Scotland,” says Andy Povey, Managing Director of Gateway’s London office. “The attractions, venues and historical sites here are world-class. We look forward to reconnecting with our existing customers and discovering the needs of prospective ones.”

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Best Practice Makes Perfect – How to deliver great experiences’. To keep on theme, Andy Povey will be delivering a presentation on simplifying the online sales process. He is also excited to discuss how new features in the Galaxy ticketing and admission control software can help improve the guest experience at attractions.

Gateway’s new Membership Portal is now accessible in the most recent version of the software, allowing members to manage the details of their account and allowing Gateway customers to better communicate and market to their guests. Gateway is currently developing integrations with Microsoft Active Directory and Apple Wallet, as well as GBG Loqate, which will help their customers maintain the utmost of guest data integrity. The company is also continuing its focus on their highly flexible next-generation custom Ticketing and F&B kiosks, improving accessibility functionality, and maintaining domestic & international data security compliance.

Gateway’s Galaxy ticketing and admission control software offers a highly-configurable suite of solutions tailored to the needs of attractions, including the ability to sell tickets on-site, through kiosks, online with a responsive design web store, through group sales, and via resellers and third-party distributors. Through 30+ years of operation they’ve developed robust functionality around annual passholder, membership and donor management, as well as targeted upsell opportunities and the efficient scheduling of groups, private tours, advanced bookings and timed events. Galaxy will also unify your ticketing, food & beverage and retail sales.

In recent years, the ticketing provider has developed their Reporting Plus and CRM Plus modules which capture all the transactional data from Galaxy and aggregate it into easily accessible and actionable reports used to make smarter business and marketing decisions.

They’ll also be available to discuss Galaxy Connect, a recent Park World Excellence Awards 2019 winner in the category of ‘Best Ticketing and Access Control Product’. The cloud-based platform connects their attractions with any number of third-party distributors with a single integration to enable selling of live tickets anywhere in the world.