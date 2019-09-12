LEGOLAND Florida Resort raises more than 126 thousand dollars for American Red Cross Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Guests at LEGOLAND Florida Resort came together for a good cause this past weekend to support those impacted by Hurricane Dorian. The theme park built for kids offered a deeply discounted 25 dollar single-day theme park ticket for one weekend only with ten dollars of each ticket set to be donated to the American Red Cross.

The special offer resulted in the collection of $126,760 to support of the relief and recovery efforts of those directly impacted by Hurricane Dorian. In addition, LEGOLAND Florida Resort served as a collection point for guests collecting a total of 4,500 pounds of items including nonperishable goods, water, toiletries, baby products, radios, batteries, candles and bedding. Everything donated will go directly to those in The Bahamas who were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.