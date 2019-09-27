Kings Island announces Vortex roller coaster is closing

It opened in 1987 as the tallest, full-circuit roller coaster with the highest drop in the world and the first roller coaster in the world with six inversions, but in the coming weeks Kings Island’s Vortex steel roller coaster will be closing for good. While most coasters of this type typically last 25-30 years, Vortex is currently in its 33rd season and has simply reached the end of its service life.

Final rides will begin this evening when Halloween Haunt opens at 6:00 p.m. For the remainder of the season, both 2019 and 2020 Gold and Platinum season passholders are being given the opportunity for exclusive Vortex early ride time on Saturdays and Sundays before the park opens to the public. The last day of Vortex operation will be October 27th, the final day of the fall season.