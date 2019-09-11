In The Game Freedom Station celebrates grand re-opening

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — In The Game Freedom Station in Prescott Valley, AZ celebrated the Grand Re-Opening of its fully-renovated family entertainment center with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

In The Game Freedom Station, formerly Freedom Station Family Fun Center, underwent an extensive renovation to both the interior and exterior. New attractions have been added, as well as a brand-new restaurant.

Guests of all ages can enjoy laser tag, mini golf, mini bowling and arcade games. New arcade games and attractions have been added, including a brand-new play maze, Frog Hopper ride and laser tag arena.

One of the biggest changes made at In The Game Freedom Station is the fully-renovated restaurant with an all-new chef-crafted menu. The new menu includes fresh pizza, burgers, wings, salads and more.

In the Game Freedom Station’s restaurant is offering a new menu with exciting selections, such as the Smokehouse BBQ Burger, Epic Nachos, Ultimate Mac & Cheese, Fried Cauliflower and more. In addition to quality food, guests can choose from draft and craft beer selections, as well as wine and margaritas.

With new private party rooms available for birthday parties, company meetings, events and various celebrations, it will serve as Prescott Valley’s premier party and events venue.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was attended by Kell Palguta, the Mayor of Prescott Valley; George Smith, President of Family Entertainment Group LLC (FEG); as well as other local dignitaries. In The Game Freedom Station was acquired by FEG from previous owners, Chad and Brenda Cook in November 2017.