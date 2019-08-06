Trainertainment’s third annual Advanced Sales Conference to be held August 21-22 at Jake’s Unlimited FEC in Mesa, Arizona

FORT WORTH — TrainerTainment will hold its third annual Advanced Sales Conference August 21-22, 2019 at Jake’s Unlimited Family Entertainment Center in Mesa, Arizona. The popular two-day training session focuses on advanced techniques that help salespeople find more clients, maximize time and close bigger sales more often. Participants will also learn how to implement these techniques in their own centers to grow birthday party and group sales.

“New business is the lifeblood of every business and we are going to show sales and operations teams how to make that an easier and more effective process,” says Beth Standlee, CEO of TrainerTainment. “Sales and operations can often clash. We will look at how to create more synergy between these two important parts of the business.”

Topics to be covered will include:

Creating Referral Systems that Sell

Getting Out the Door More

The Dangers of Discounting`

Tackling the Toughest Calls

Tug of War: Sales vs. Operations

Participants will also be able to visit Jake’s Unlimited, which IAAPA recognized in 2018 as the Top Family Entertainment Center of the World. It is one of several clients of TrainerTainment to have received this honor from IAAPA. Jake’s Unlimited is an indoor entertainment venue for all ages – kids, young adults, adults, and families – offering games, rides, laser tag, bowling, mini bowling, dining, event spaces and more all in one destination.

For more information and to register for the conference please visit https://trainertainment.net/product/august-sales-growth-conference/