Magic Memories launches MyMemories – a new mobile platform to significantly increase guest engagement for the attractions industry

LONDON — Magic Memories, experts in creating and distributing personalized content for the attractions industry, today announces the launch of MyMemories, a mobile platform designed to enhance the digital guest experience while significantly increasing engagement and revenue streams in the attractions sector.

With 83% of consumers stating the importance of sharing photos of memorable experiences on social media, the MyMemories platform has been developed to address the high consumer demand for digital images and videos that can easily be shared across social media during or after attraction visits.

The MyMemories platform is a seamless and intuitive user experience which delivers guests content while on-site, and provides the option to buy and share memories via their mobile phone. This can happen either on-site or post-visit by simply scanning their QR code.

By giving guests the option to buy digital products at a later date – and not limiting transactions to on-site only – Magic Memories partners are now able to address a significantly larger audience that could not previously be reached. Active personalised campaigns delivers additional content or offers directly to the guest, continuing to enhance their experience and allowing attractions to increase brand engagement.

“With the majority of people now wanting access to their memories via their mobile, it was important for us to be at the forefront of this trend. We have been investing heavily in new products and technologies to create a platform that met the needs of guests, today and into the future.”

“This means our partners can now meaningfully engage with guests before, during and long after they have left which is something they haven’t been able to do before. The platform will continue to open up a wide range of opportunities and channels for our attraction partners, including higher commercial outcomes, increased guest engagement and significant social sharing.”