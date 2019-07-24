Pure Hygge at Europa-Park: reopening of the Scandinavian themed area

From afar, it’s already possible to see the colourful houses and the first impression of the hygge-culture from the north. Visitors to Germany’s biggest theme park can now discover the rebuilt Scandinavian themed area and look forward to great highlights such as the ice cream parlor ‘Is Huset’, the ‘Poengsum’ play area and the photo spot with the great white shark. In addition, the newly designed ‘Fjord Restaurant’ is especially worth a visit.

On a small rise next to the Norwegian stave church, bounded by the Fjord Rafting stream, the rebuilt Scandinavia themed area welcomes all young and old explorers. The Nordic peninsula has been part of Germany’s largest theme park since 1992. Tasty fish specialties, fairy-tale tower and the popular white shark shine in brand new splendour after just one year of construction. The silhouette of the harbour and the gentle sea breeze of the Fjord Rafting fountains are the first harbingers of an exciting exploration of Nordic culture. In the Scandinavian country house style ‘Fjord Restaurant’, built together with the fish counter ‘Fiskehuset’, a wide selection of fresh dishes straight from the far north can be found. Whether juicy köttbullar, baked salmon, fresh salads or delicious smørrebrød, with the local dishes there is something for the whole family. Numerous fresh sandwiches filled with crab, smoked salmon and herring salad can be taken as a snack from the ‘Fiskehuset’. If visitors fancy cakes, they can head to the second floor and onto the beautiful sun terrace with a berry skyr cake. The ‘Is Huset’ is also definitely worth a visit, offering sweet treats such as Scandinavian-inspired sundaes, as well as bubble waffles with delicious fillings to satisfy those sweet teeth.

At ‘Poengsum’, visitors can try out their skills and put their own luck to the test. A ball must be thrown into the basket over a sloping wall – competitive fun for the whole family. In sight of this is the next much-anticipated highlight: The famous photo point with the shark is back. Right next to the Fashionworld of Camp David & Soccx, guests have the opportunity to take a funny souvenir photo with the sea creature. In the shops ‘Sportsbutikk’ and ‘Snorri’s Varehus’ there are plenty of memorabilia for visitors of all ages to take home.

But the journey of discovery is not over just yet: a new family attraction will open its doors in autumn with Snorri Touren. Alongisde the cheeky octopus, visitors can embark on a mysterious journey to the island of Rulantica on the new multimedia theme cruise.