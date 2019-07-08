Gardaland Resort announces the opening in 2020 of the first LEGOLAND Water Park in Europe: an entirely themed water park for families

“The first LEGOLAND Water Park in Europe will be built inside Gardaland Resort and it will also be the first in the world inside a theme Park not LEGOLAND branded”, Gardaland CEO, Aldo Maria Vigevani, declared today.

Founded in 1932 in Denmark, the LEGO name was formed as a combination of the first two letters of the Danish words “LEg GOdt” respectively, which mean “Play well”. At almost 90 years since its establishment, the “incredible brick brand” is now one of the world’s leading manufacturer of play materials, marketed in more than 140 countries and selling approx.70 billion LEGO elements per year. The brand, which is loved by enthusiasts of all ages on all continents, boasts more than 340 “LEGO User Groups” globally, and is subscribed to by hundreds of thousands of fans.

“This is great news”, declared Paolo Lazzarin, General Manager of LEGO Italia. “We are really proud and I’m certain that the Park will fill the young and adult builders who passionately follow the brick with joy.”

“The LEGO brand is renowned globally and will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening Gardaland Resort’s position as a major European tourist destination, as well as confirming it as a top player for family entertainment”, stated Vigevani.

The LEGOLAND Water Park, which is primarily geared to families with children aged two to twelve, expresses the founding values of the LEGO brand, namely: Fun, Quality, Imagination, Creativity, Learning. All these elements are perfectly aligned to Gardaland’s core values: Fantasy, Adventure and Magic.

The LEGOLAND Waterpark is therefore totally complementary to Gardaland, the number one Fun Park in Italy, ranked among the top parks in Europe, and SEA LIFE Aquarium, the only themed aquarium in Italy. Thanks to the incredible novelty, Gardaland will offer its guests yet another reason to prolong their fun inside the Resort staying at one of the three fantastic themed Hotels: Gardaland Hotel, Adventure Hotel and the brand new Magic Hotel!