Award-winning RWS Entertainment Group sparks partnership with Ilmex Illumination

NEW YORK, N.Y. — RWS Entertainment Group, an experiential company that creates award-winning activations through technology, performance, branded experiences and live events worldwide, has launched an ongoing partnership with the designer and manufacturer of spectacular light displays, ILMEX Illumination. Headquartered in Spain, ILMEX transforms ordinary locations into attractive destinations for events, holidays, festivals and more. RWS and ILMEX will collaborate to produce customized experiences with innovative designs and advanced technologies for activations year round.

Best known for the extraordinary light displays produced for seasonal festivals and holidays, ILMEX has created activations all over the world for hotels, retailers, municipalities, concerts, corporate offices, iconic monuments, airports and theme parks. Prior to launching this partnership, RWS had previously collaborated with ILMEX on state-of-the-art holiday experiences for projects including Six Flags Great America holiday shows and Kettering Hospital’s mission-driven lighting activations across ten locations. Now as partners, RWS and ILMEX seek to create immersion through illumination, delivering experiences unlike any other, whether it is Spring, Summer, Fall or Winter.

“We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts with ILMEX Illumination in an official capacity and on a larger scale in order to produce the ultimate activations,” said Founder and CEO of RWS Entertainment Group, Ryan Stana. “With the introduction of new technologies and interactive elements, our partnership will transform these unique lighting activations to an entirely new experience for guests.”

Renowned for bringing unforgettable moments to life, RWS furthers its reputation in spectacular innovation through these dreamlike lighting activations that are tailor-made to each crowd and environment. Through digitalization, mirrors and sensors, the displays become interactive, allowing for one activation to offer varied experiences that keep people coming back for more. By creating an imaginary and engaging world, the activations tap into people’s emotions and invite them to partake in a shared experience.

“Decorative lighting has become one of the most recognized initiatives to foster a city’s urban, social and economic development, encouraging both citizens and tourists to enjoy festivals and fairs with centuries of history, or simply embrace a city for itself,” said Francisco Ximenez, export area manager of ILMEX. “RWS supports us in furthering this mission and we are excited to soon reveal the collaborative projects to come.”