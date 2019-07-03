Amusement Expo International sponsors extend partnership

MOKENA, Ill. — The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) and the Amusement and Music Operators Association (AMOA) are pleased to announce their continued partnership in Amusement Expo International (AEI), the leading Spring trade show and educational summit in North America for the In-Venue Amusement and Entertainment Industry.

“Amusement Expo International has experienced year-over-year growth since debuting in 2010,” stated AAMA President Holly Hampton. “AAMA looks forward to continuing that trend working together with our joint partner AMOA.” AMOA President Emily Dunn added, “Leadership from both organizations have been working closely together over the past year to draft a new agreement symbolizing a renewed commitment to our industry to produce an exceptional event for exhibitors and attendees.”

Originally debuting as Amusement Expo in March of 2010, the event is now called Amusement Expo International (AEI) to reflect its worldwide reach and focus.

Since its debut, AEI has been on a non-stop quest to deliver a high-quality experience to its evolving roster of attendees and exhibitors. Among the major changes/enhancements during its first decade: shifting to a three-day, mid-week event that now includes one full day of education and a two-day exhibition; colocations with the National Bulk Vending Association, Laser Tag Museum and now the Virtual Reality component; and the expansion into the family entertainment center (FEC) and other allied areas.

“We covered a lot of ground and had some great conversations throughout our discussions,” said AMOA executive vice president Lori Schneider. “Those conversations explored some new concepts and AMOA looks forward to further developing those concepts with AAMA over the coming months and year.” For 2020, Amusement Expo International will move to the Hilton New Orleans Riverside and Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Education day will take place on Monday, March 9 with the trade show being held Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11.

“What better way to kick off the next decade for AEI than in ‘The Big Easy'” remarked Pete Gustafson, AAMA executive vice president. “We’ve made great strides in enhancing the AEI experience for both exhibitors and attendees over the past couple of years. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with AMOA to build an even better product for the future.” Amusement Expo International is managed by show management firm W.T. Glasgow, Inc.