Zamperla SPA issues statement to the industry

Zamperla SPA officially informs that the terrible accident which has occurred at Kankaria Amusement park of Ahmedabad city, India, did not involve a Zamperla ride. India has a long standing problem which allows the use of inferior, unauthorized copies of rides made by either local companies or rides sourced from other countries, often with fatal results.

Professional ride manufacturers, such as Zamperla, invest greatly in the design, development, engineering and testing of their attractions. Counterfeit copies may be less expensive, however such products are a risk to the public as there are no similar levels of safety built into their design, fabrication and testing.