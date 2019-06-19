Watch the tramcar, please: Morey’s Piers Runaway Tram official grand opening July 2

THE WILDWOODS, N,J. — Morey’s Piers, celebrating fifty years on the boardwalk of the Wildwoods, NJ, will unleash the brand new Runaway Tram on Tuesday, July 2. The new family-friendly roller coaster pays homage to the Wildwood Sightseer Tramcar, an icon of the Wildwood Boardwalk since it debuted nearly 70 years ago.

A total investment of $4 million, the Runaway Tram climbs 40 feet before coasting, twisting and turning riders along 922 feet of track at speeds nearing 30 miles per hour. The Force 280 coaster was manufactured by Zierer in Deggendorf, Germany and features one train with 10 two-person passenger cars. Attraction Design Company JRA of Cincinnati, Ohio custom designed the ride’s train and station. To make room for the new ride Morey’s Piers moved seven rides and completely reconfigured Surfside Pier.

Here’s what else is new at the Wildwood boardwalk this year:

Funner Summer Challenge: Launching on June 21, the fifty Funner Summer challenges are accessible via patrons’ mobile phones offering guests a series of conquests to complete on the piers, redeem prizes and earn entries to win one of 50 lifetime season passes to Morey’s Piers. Challenge details can be found here: https://funnersummer.moreyspiers.com/.

Summer Concert Series at PigDog Beach Bar: Both family and dog-friendly, PigDog Beach Bar is serving up barbecue classics, cocktails and local beers on tap. Accessible via Raging Waters Water Park, the beach, and the boardwalk, pooches and guests of all ages are invited to bask in the beachfront vibes complete with cornhole, giant Connect 4, ladder ball, and more beach games.. Every Saturday in July bands will rock the PigDog stage from 5:00-8:00pm. The concert line-up is:

July 6: Covert Pop

July 13: The Beat Tells

July 20: Aftershock

July 27: The Benderz

Wild Wooder: The newest release from Cape May Brewing Co. was brewed to commemorate 50 years of Morey’s Piers and will be served at their restaurants this summer. The light-bodied, hoppyKölsch has an approachable yet deceptively intriguing flavor profile with notes of straw and hay, a fresh, subtle bitterness, and unparalleled drinkability. Using traditional brewing practices, the German-style Ale features simple ingredients and a light fermentation profile. Wild Wooder is clean, classic and ideal for sipping all summer long at Morey’s Piers.

Solar Powered Cabanas at PigDog Beach Bar: The first eco-friendly cabanas on the Jersey shore are powered solely by the sun and made from recycled materials. The two 12’x12’ cabanas will feature amenities such as a refrigerator, charging stations, lights, and fans, all powered by each cabana’s six solar panels.

New games: Boardwalk game enthusiasts can test their basketball skills at the Jump Shot game, dominate Can Crush, an old school carnival game where players attempt to knock a pyramid of 10 cans down, or conquer the Strongman Challenge: hanging for two minutes straight to win a prize.

Pier Performers: Dancers, singers, bands, and more can showcase their talents at Morey’s Piers on the brand-new Coca-Cola Stage located on Mariner’s Pier. The Giant Ferris Wheel provides the perfect backdrop for both day and evening performances. Performers also receive a full day of rides and slides at Morey’s Piers. For more information, visit: https://www.moreyspiers.com/pierperformers.

Parking Lot: Located on Atlantic Avenue between Schellenger and Oak Avenues, the new parking lot features 180 spaces and new lighting features. Parking is made easy for patrons by using the Park Mobile App eliminating the need for cash and running back to the feed the meter.