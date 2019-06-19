The Lego Movie Days at Legoland Florida Resort kicks off July 13 with four weekends of family fun

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — On eight select dates in July and August (July 13-14, 20-21, 27-28 and August 3-4), guests visiting LEGOLAND Florida Resort can revel in the ultimate The LEGO Movie experience at the theme park’s newest event, THE LEGO MOVIE DAYS. Included with theme park admission and select Annual Passes, fans of Emmet, Lucy, Unikitty and Benny can enjoy a complete theater to theme park experience walking the streets of Bricksburg in the park’s latest expansion, THE LEGO MOVIE WORLD.

In addition to experiencing three new rides and numerous attractions, guests attending THE LEGO MOVIE DAYS will also have the exclusive opportunity to meet and take pictures with a brand-new The LEGO Movie character, Rex Dangervest.

The special summer event will also feature more than 15 exclusive interactive activities, specialty food options and creative LEGO builds.

Special activities and experiences during THE LEGO MOVIE DAYS include:

Snap a photo with the ultra-cool, tough and confident hero Rex Dangervest, alter-ego of Emmet, star of The LEGO Movie films.

Boogie down at Glitter and Glow Dancy Party where kids – and adults – can show off their best dance moves in a high-energy, colorful party.

Brick by brick, build a giant LEGO mosaic created exclusively for THE LEGO MOVIE DAYS.

Find Emmet’s Friends and Search for Hearts and Stars during two interactive scavenger hunts inside THE LEGO MOVIE WORLD and MINILAND USA.

Indulge in a Disco Drop Doughnut, Choco Dip Banana “Slip,” Caramel Banana Dessert Pizza or Cloud Cuckoo Land Ice Cream Swirl at select locations throughout the theme park.

Guests looking to take their experience to an even ‘awesome-r’ level can book a night in The LEGO Movie themed hotel rooms inside the LEGOLAND Hotel. With Unikitty’s vibrant rainbow bathroom and hidden clues leading to an in-room scavenger hunt, no detail is left untouched in these uniquely-themed hotel rooms.

