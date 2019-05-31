Wilderness at the Smokies to build 2 employee dormitories

SEVIERVILLLE, Tenn. –- Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks ownership group today announced that they have received city approval to build two employee housing facilities near their Wilderness at the Smokies property.

Each dormitory will consist 70 apartment style rooms with a bathroom and shower in every room. Each dormitory will roughly house a total of 270 employees. The facility will also include a large common area and kitchen for the employees to utilize.

According to Joe Eck, COO of Wilderness Resort and Waterparks, “We recognized the need for student housing in the Smoky Mountain region, and we are pleased to be part of the solution to address this.”

The dormitories will be located at Gists Creek Road. Projected ground breaking for the project will be summer 2019 with an anticipated completion date for both dorms in May 2020.

Wilderness at the Smokies is the Smoky Mountain region’s largest waterpark resort and family entertainment center. It is located in Sevierville, TN, and is situated in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, whose famous national park is the most popular in the United States welcoming over 11 million visitors a year.

The resort features 234 Stone Hill guest rooms; 472 River Lodge suites and 7 Villas; an 84-degree, year-round indoor waterpark; two seasonal outdoor waterparks; an indoor family entertainment center; a variety of dining and shopping options; a 36-hole championship golf course; and more than 200,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. It is owned by Wilderness Resort and Waterparks, a Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin-based hotel and hospitality development and management company which also operates Wilderness Resort, Glacier Canyon Lodge, Wilderness on the Lake and Sundara Spa all in Wisconsin Dells. Wilderness at the Smokies has created hundreds of jobs in the greater Sevierville community, attracting year-round tourism, and having a major impact on sales tax and room tax generated for the City of Sevierville since opening its doors in 2008. For more information visit WildernessattheSmokies.com or call 877.325.9453.

In addition to Wilderness at the Smokies, Wilderness Resort and Waterparks owns and operates Wilderness Resort, Glacier Canyon Lodge and Wilderness on the Lake in Wisconsin Dells.