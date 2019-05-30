Selfies go epic as Picsolve launches innovative new capture product

LONDON — Picsolve, the leading photo and video capture partner for world-class visitor destinations, today announces the launch of its new Epic Selfie technology – an evolution of the popular panoramic Super Selfie technology it launched last year in partnership with Panora.me. Picsolve’s Epic Selfie, which is being debuted at this year’s IAAPA Expo Asia in Shanghai, virtually places visitors into fantastic new worlds or iconic destinations, resulting in a highly shareable bitesize video that begins with a selfie and dramatically zooms out to reveal a panoramic backdrop.

Picsolve’s Epic Selfie technology allows attractions to capture visitors and transport them into a world beyond the realms of possibility – whether overlooking the Shanghai skyline or submerged in an underwater adventure. Epic Selfie provides guests with a unique piece of content that they could never capture themselves, and which can allow destinations to amplify their visibility on social media platforms through compelling content shared by guests.

The technology is a perfect addition to Picsolve’s Green Screen or Experience Wall installations at any destination and increases the range of exciting content a visitor can share or take home from a single capture opportunity.

The technology has already caught the eye of a key partner, with the first installation going live this summer at one of Merlin Entertainments’ London attractions, following the recent announcement that Picsolve is the sole partner for a five-year deal covering five iconic destinations.

A live demo of the Epic Selfie will be on show at Picsolve’s booth at IAAPA Expo Shanghai, where visitors will be able to try it out first hand. At the show, Picsolve will also be providing updates on new installations of its Super Selfie, and its continued expansion in Asia.

International roll-out of innovative capture technology continues at pace

As well as the launch of the Epic Selfie, the uptake of Picsolve’s Super Selfie and Experience Wall continues to grow, strengthening their commitment to bring new and innovative capture experiences to visitors around the world.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is expanding its partnership with Picsolve, with the first US installation of the Super Selfie content capture technology. Visitors to the Rocket Garden, an outdoor attraction which showcases rockets from three of NASA’s famous space programs, can experience the ultimate space selfie as Picsolve’s technology captures video content which starts with their image and zooms into outer space.

The global roll out of the cutting-edge technology will see further installations of the Super Selfie at San Diego Zoo and Safari Park and LEGOLAND® Florida Resort over the coming months. The popularity of the Experience Wall also continues to grow within the attractions industry, with new installations now live in London and Washington D.C., including the company’s first Asia installation of the Experience Wall at SEA LIFE Bangkok Aquarium.

Continued growth in Asia

In addition to these new installations, Picsolve has also rolled-out its new digital platform in China – which connects visitors to their captured content, offering a seamless visitor experience. With a range of association features, the platform ensures attractions can take advantage of a host of new capture technologies including the popular Super Selfie, new Epic Selfie and Video Overlays.

Following the recent announcement of a series of new partnership wins and contract extensions across Asia and the Middle East, including Merlin Entertainments’ new attractions in China, Picsolve continues to expand its footprint in the region. Since entering the market in 2007, Picsolve is now the photo and video capture provider to 27 partners in Asia and the Middle East and expects to see additional growth opportunities with the addition of the Epic Selfie technology.

Picsolve CEO, David Hockley, commented, “In a region which prides itself on leading technological innovation, we understand the importance of developing new and exciting capture technologies that will excite visitors and drive additional revenue streams for destinations whilst enhancing customer experience. Epic Selfie delivers thrilling content that’s impossible for visitors to capture themselves, and we can’t wait to show it off for the first time at IAAPA Expo Asia.”

He continues: “Our continued innovation in photo and video capture is bringing new opportunities to our partners all around the world, including Merlin Entertainments. I’m in no doubt that 2019 will be a busy year for us as we continue to expand our portfolio and build new partnerships in Asia and the rest of the world.”

Picsolve is showcasing its new technology at IAAPA Expo Asia, where the team will be showing live demos of the Epic Selfie at booth number #2813 and welcomes attendees to experience the technology for themselves. Picsolve is also the official photography sponsor of IAAPA Expo Asia in Shanghai.