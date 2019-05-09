Ready. Set. Swing. Finnegan’s Flyer sends riders over the edge at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va — A high-flying thrill ride debuted at Busch Gardens Williamsburg with the grand opening of Finnegan’s Flyer, an exhilarating Screamin’ Swing attraction located in the park’s Ireland village adjacent the park’s Loch Ness Monster roller coaster.

Dignitaries including Virginia Senator Tommy Norment; Vicki Cimino, Executive Director and CEO of the Greater Williamsburg Chamber and Tourism Council; John McGlennon of the County Board of Supervisors; Scott Stevens, James City County Administrator and park guests were on hand for the official ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening of this much anticipated thrill ride.

Finnegan’s Flyer takes 32 riders to staggering heights of more than 80 feet, with speeds reaching 45 mph. Two pendulum-like arms fly progressively higher over the park with each swing, providing incredible aerial views of the park. The dueling arms swing back-and-forth, the ground plummeting into view with each swing.

“Once again Busch Gardens has designed a ride that pushes the thrill ride envelope,” said Kevin Lembke, park president at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA. “We’re committed to providing new and unique experiences year after year. We design these rides for our fans and strive to make each one a unique experience you can only get at Busch Gardens.”

“We love the name and how it naturally fits into our Ireland village. It visually grabs your attention,” said Suzy Cheely, senior leader of design and engineering at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA. “This ride is huge. The swings go back and forth, increasing in height, until they go beyond 90 degrees. As you swing back and forth, you catch some airtime, which is similar to a roller coaster. That may be unexpected, so people may be getting more of a thrill than they think,” added Cheely.