RCI en route to Seatrade Cruise Global

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Ropes Courses Incorporated (RCI) will soon be saying hello to the Sunshine State for the second year in a row as they will be exhibiting at the Seatrade Cruise Global show in Miami, Florida. The show will take place in the Miami Beach Convention Center from April 9-11 with an estimated 12,000 attendees and over 900+ exhibitors scheduled. Situated in booth #2218 for the entirety of the show, RCI plans to present their premier adventure products, Sky Trail aerial attractions as well as Clip ‘n Climb climbing walls, to showcase both the features and benefits of each to the cruise industry. Currently in 33 countries, RCI adventure products are also present onboard major cruise lines such as MSC Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Throughout the 3-day expo, RCI will be available to talk to developers about all that adventure attractions like Sky Trail® can provide their ship or port destination such as high throughputs, minimal maintenance, low operator costs and of course memorable experiences for guests of all ages and skill levels. In addition to the many benefits RCI products can provide on and off the cruise ship, Sky Trail® is also constructed using marine-grade materials to give the attraction increased durability, strength and longevity as it entertains by the sea.

“We want to showcase to the maritime industry how our adventure products can be valuable assets and drive sustainable growth on both cruise ships as well as at ports of call locations” explains Jon Weston, chief sales officer for RCI. “For any moment in the itinerary, RCI attractions are there to further extend the cruise experience for families of all ages.”

The 2019 Seatrade Cruise Global show is not the only major involvement in the marine industry for RCI as the company has several projects lined up for this year as well as into 2020 and beyond. During the month of April, the renovated Carnival Sunrise, previously Carnival Triumph, will set sail with a 10 pole, 1 level Sky Trail attraction that stands 22 feet tall (6.71m) and will feature 20 interactive elements for participants to traverse over including a ‘Walk the Plank’ element which consists of a 6-inch wide beam extending out above the ocean waters below for an extra thrill. Receiving a similar addition though not yet setting sail, the MSC Grandiosa cruise ship will also soon be home to a 24 foot tall (7.49m) Sky Trail® with 24 elements for participants to challenge themselves with. Though details cannot be disclosed yet at this time, MSC Cruise Line and RCI do have plans to collaborate once again on a few additional ships in 2020 and 2021.

Even with upcoming projects and expo appearance in April, RCI is not slowing down. In June, RCI will be returning to Florida from June 18-21 for the first ever Cruise Ship Interiors Expo also held at the Miami Beach Convention Center. With over 200 diverse suppliers within the cruise industry anticipated to attend, RCI will be in booth #147 talking with industry professionals, learning from other exhibitors in the industry and further expanding their involvement onboard cruise ships through their engaging adventure products.