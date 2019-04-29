Merlin Entertainments management changes

Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based entertainment, announces changes to its senior management team.

Fiona Eastwood will move from her role as Managing Director, Resort Theme Parks to become Managing Director of Midway leveraging her three years as Global Marketing Director for the Operating Group. Ian Crabbe, currently Divisional Director, Alton Towers Resort, will assume responsibility for Resort Theme Parks. With over 20 years’ experience at Merlin, Ian has recently overseen the management of both Alton Towers and Thorpe Park.

In addition, Merlin has created two new senior management roles to support the delivery of strategic initiatives and executional excellence across the three Operating Groups. Putnam Shin, currently Divisional Director, Midway Asia will be appointed Resort Development Director, and Hywel Mathias, Divisional Director, Midway London will become Midway Development Director.

These changes will support the continued progress of Merlin as a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. Fiona and Ian have significant experience in attraction leadership, and both Hywel and Putnam bring with them to the newly created Development Director roles both operational experience and proven analytic and strategic capability. Their collective skills and insights will be invaluable as we seek to drive more immersive, IP-led experiences for guests and continue the strong momentum in our resort positioning strategy.