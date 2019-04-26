House of Air Trampoline Park recently opened in San Antonio, Texas

Built for guests of all ages and experience levels and designed by Best American Trampolines.

The park offers a ninja warrior course, a multi-attraction pit complete with a battle beam and slack line, a trampoline pit that allows guests to jump into a House of Air branded air bag, and an innovative attraction called the auto-zip. Park guests are placed in a harness and then scale a steep climb ladder to an elevated platform where they then dive off zip lining across the park.

The facility also hosts a slam dunk trampoline court, a dodge ball court, and an expansive open jump court complete with a walking wall and jump boxes. House of Air San Antonio incorporated an extra-large traverse climbing wall with custom air bags and five extreme climbing walls.

If more than ten exciting and innovative attractions weren’t enough, the House of Air teamincorporated private party rooms, a full-service cafe, and a kid only zone with custom designed trampoline park elements for kids six years old and younger.

The Air Junior area, a space designed to provide younger kids with the same attraction options as the big kids, will feature a kid size ninja course, a trampoline court designed especially for little jumpers, a soft play playground, and an interactive BEAM attraction that projects a variety of games onto the floor encouraging active digital play.

While ensuring that guests of all ages have a variety of attractions to create their own unique adventures, a top priority for House of Air is that their staff is trained to provide an exceptional customer service experience. Something they see lacking in other similar venues around the country.

Safety, another key value of House of Air, is clearly a top priority at the park as well and is reflected in the custom air bags incorporated in many of the attractions. These air bags are cleaner and safer than the foam blocks traditionally used.