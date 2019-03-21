Quassy is set to open for 111th season on April 27

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Quassy Amusement Park opens for its 111th season of operation April 27 and 28 with a $45 carload special to benefit the Greater Waterbury Campership Fund.

Up to 10 persons in one car will receive an all-day ride wristband for only $45, parking included. Those not taking part in the carload offer will be charged $7 for parking. Quassy operates 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

A portion of opening weekend proceeds will benefit the campership fund, a nonprofit, all volunteer organization that helps send underprivileged children to summer camp.

April 27 will also feature the Connecticut Military Corvette Club Inc. Classic Car Show. Registration information is available by e-mailing CMCCcarshow@hotmail.com.

The park’s annual egg hunt for prizes will take place at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 28. Children should bring their own bags or other containers to collect eggs and candy in the lawn area during the hunt.

Quassy will feature a second $45 carload weekend on May 4 and 5. The park’s annual Festival of the Arts for student art exhibits takes place on May 4 and a regional Dance Day will be held May 5. More information on those events may be obtained by calling the park office at 203-758-2913.

Guests should also note that Splash Away Bay waterpark and Quassy Beach will open May 25 for the summer season.

Park Improvements

For the 16th consecutive year, Quassy will make marked improvements for its upcoming season.

“We’re pleased to announce the addition of another new family ride for 2019 as well as some other enhancements at the property,” Quassy President Eric Anderson said.

Bouncing Buggies will be the new ride located in the heart of the lakefront property. The ride is being supplied by Italian manufacturer Zamperla and is from its popular Jump Around lineup.

“It has a unique and lively action like nothing we’ve offered before,” the park official noted. “The dune buggy themed vehicles will accommodate both youngsters and adults, making it an ideal fit for our demographic.”

Each of the six vehicles will seat up to four children or one adult and two children. As the ride spins into action, it will combine Zamperla’s patent-pending interactive bouncing motion.

Other Rides From Supplier

In 2017 Quassy acquired a new Zamperla Samba Balloon ride the park calls Up, Up & Away, and in 2012 the property added the supplier’s Tea Cups, titled Crazy Cups by the park. Both are popular family attractions.

In addition, Quassy will refurbish its Ice Cream Parlor and add light emitting diode (LED) lighting to some more existing rides within the park. Last season the Yo-Yo Super Swing ride and Tilt-A-Whirl were enhanced by the new energy-saving light packages.

Also, a new game stand featuring basketball and ring toss will is being erected near the waterpark entrance.

“We’re always looking at ways to make the guest experience more enjoyable at the park,” Anderson added. “Thanks to the continued support of our valued guests, we have been able to make vast improvements in recent years to both the land rides area as well as Splash Away Bay waterpark.”