MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Quassy Amusement & Waterpark’s new Bouncing Buggies ride is shown in production at the Zamperla manufacturing facility in Italy. The Quassy family attraction is from Zamperla’s popular Jump Around line and will mark 16 consecutive years of improvements at the family-owned property in Middlebury, Conn. The new ride will be delivered in March and placed in the heart of the lakeside park in time for Quassy’s 111th season opening on April 27. (photos courtesy of Zamperla)