In memory of Robert John Hoban (1957-2019)

Robert John Hoban, 62, of Manchester passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Galloway Township. He was born in Passaic and lived in Saddle Brook and Toms River before settling in Manchester five years ago. Robert was the Vice President of Maintenance for Six Flags Great Adventure for over 25 years where he oversaw construction for many rides and attractions. After his retirement, he ran the Bob Hoban Consulting Firm and managed Fun Town Pier. In his spare time, Robert enjoyed whitewater rafting, skiing and camping. He loved to take road trips, some of which were to Cape May and Newport, RI.

Robert was predeceased by his parents, Paul E. Hoban and Annabell Hoban. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Vecchiarelli; children, Ryan Hoban and his wife, Pamela, Katelyn Watters and her husband, John, and Brittany Hoban; stepchildren, Jennifer Vecchiarelli, Stephanie Vecchiarelli and her husband, Trevor Boerger, and Dominick Vecchiarelli; step grandchildren, Gina, Frankie, Nicky, John, Cody and Stella; and siblings, Sister of Charity, Carol of NC, and Paul Hoban and his wife, Esther of CA.



Visitation was held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12:00 to 3:30 PM with his funeral service following. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frances Warde Family Health, 22 Trust Lane, Brevard, NC 28712.