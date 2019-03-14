Attendees eager to glean innovation, ideas during Amusement Expo International in Vegas

MOKENA, Il. — Almost here! The 10th edition of the AAMA-AMOA Amusement Expo International (AEI) is set to unfold at the end of this month.

The March 26-28, 2019 AEI education/equipment venue at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Hall N-1) will continue to fulfill its role as an unparalleled, annual source for new products, information and contacts/networking.

Amusement/coin-op game operators comprise a solid nucleus of attendees, who, during the past decade, have been joined by other allied segments, including the family entertainment center market, bulk vending, laser tag and virtual reality components.

AEI includes one full-day dedicated to industry education, as well as two full days focused on exhibits of items that cover the complete spectrum for the “street” and FEC: jukeboxes, merchandisers, video games, kiddie rides, pinball machines, cranes, dartboards, pool tables, redemption equipment, ATMs, play spaces and much more.

From the opening Keynote by Kindra Hall on “The Irresistible Power of Strategic Storytelling” to the Closing Session by Tyler Bushnell on “Build Recurring Business by Leveraging the Nuances of Millennials and Gen Z,” a stellar lineup of presentations and panels await AEI visitors interested in amusement/FEC, laser tag, and virtual reality markets. Expo Education Day runs 8 a.m.-5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

A pair of street operator roundtable sessions will cover key management and operational topics, with other offerings addressing ATM trends, cause-related leagues/tournaments and connectivity tips.

FEC-focused programs will include discussions on areas such as operational diversity, enhanced concessions, E-sports, cashless systems, and perfecting employee teams.

Visit www.amusementexpo.org for the complete lineup and to register for the sessions. Education packages, which include materials and lunch, as well as admission to both the full Amusement Expo education program, and the full VR education program, cost $99 per person.

And from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Wednesday, March 27th and Thursday, March 28, the latest equipment and programs for the trade will span the entire exhibit space of Hall N-1 of the Convention Center.

Besides education and equipment, a highlight of AEI will be the All-Industry Gala Reception, to be held 5:15-7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26 in the Westgate Resort and Casino, adjacent to the Convention Center, where the exhibition program will be featured.

Westgate will serve as the official housing partner in 2019, as it has for virtually all of the AEIs during the past 10 years. A special $95 nightly rate has been set for AEI showgoers, not including tax or resort fee.