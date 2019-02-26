Showboat starts spring break with a boom

BRANSON, Mo. — The Showboat Branson Belle, America’s Most Entertaining Lake Adventure, cruises on March 7 to start the 2019 season, featuring specialty cruises and events, plus fireworks on select days. All cruises offer a unique experience aboard the 700-passenger, historically-inspired paddle-wheeler, with multi-level decks for viewing scenic Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri. New for 2019, fireworks cap the evening cruises during spring break on March 15–16 and 22–23.

Inside, in a dining theater that spans three stories, the ship’s performers deliver on the promise of “most entertaining” with new songs, dances and comedy in a variety show featured on noon and dinner cruises. Music genres include classic favorites like Elvis hits; ‘70s and ‘80s classic rock from artists such as the Eagles, Journey and Fleetwood Mac; and movie soundtrack hits from Grease, Footloose, and even Star Wars. The show also features the Deckhands dancers, award-winning comedy and magic, and a live band.

The Showboat Branson Belle is a unique attraction that in itself is a one-of-a-kind experience with three navigable upper decks, 360-degree lake views from the top deck, a fully-functioning pilot-house guests can visit, a six-foot wooden vintage captain’s wheel, and atrium-style dining theater serving up dining options before the show starts.

Dining is a culinary adventure aboard the ship with several options available. Guests in general seating are served a three-course meal, prepared fresh in the ship’s galley, with slow-cooked pot roast and honey-citrus chicken, mixed garden salad and freshly-baked roll, and steamed green beans and garlic mashed potatoes, all topped off with lemon berry ice cream pie. Along with preferred boarding time, the expanded Captain’s Club option offers premium dining with cooked-to-order specialty menu selections like a 12 oz. New York strip with shallot butter, pan-seared chicken in a white butter sauce, grilled pork chops with Ozarks’ compote, or pecan-encrusted trout.

A fireworks finale on the lake also caps the evening cruises on June 30, July 4, each Sunday in July, and August 4 and 11. Seasonal specialty cruises include the kids-themed Princess & Pirate Cruises on select Sunday mornings in June, July and August and Santa’s Pancakes & PJs cruises on select weekends in November and December. Southern Gospel Music Cruises featuring top artists are offered at noon August 25 – September 1.