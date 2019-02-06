Scruffy Dog invests over £1million on production upgrade

LONDON — Scruffy Dog Group’s production facility in the Midlands, UK has undergone a recent upgrade. The revamping of the facility and its state of the art equipment cost over one million pounds.

Along with the facility and equipment upgrades, the company welcomes a new Production Director Dylan Lardner-Burke. Originally from South Africa, where he achieved his degree in Fine Arts & Entertainment technology, Dylan moved to the Middle East where he played a key role in the delivery of the regions recent large leisure investments including Ferrari World, Atlantis, Bollywood & Motiongate, but most recently Warner Brothers World in Abu Dhabi where Dylan was a principle field art director running teams of over 100, delivering the theming to the award winning Park.

The upgrades to the production facility include a brand new state of the art Solid works design suite and 2 technicians, the world’s fastest 3 axis CNC, upgraded Joinery & Metalwork areas, upgrades to our moulding / GRP suite and additional investments in GRP machines / PU coating, a brand new dedicated 9k square feet finishing facility with 3 spray bakes and an onsite 8k square feet storage space and its own logistics manager.

The investment was made to upgrade the production facility and to be able to take on more global projects.