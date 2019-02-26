Sahara Sam’s celebrates 10th anniversary with party for guests

WEST BERLIN, N.J. – This March, Sahara Sam’s will celebrate 10 years of year-round, weatherproof fun with a DJ foam party for guests complete with games, prizes, food and drinks specials and more.

From 4 – 9 p.m. guests can enjoy a live DJ and foam dance party in the indoor water park, food and drink specials at the Desert Palm Café and $10 bonus arcade value. The park will also raffle off prizes throughout the night including gift baskets, gift cards and more.

“We are so appreciative for all the guests who visited us over the last 10 years,” said Brandon Moore, park General Manager, “This is a great way to celebrate all together.”

Since the park opened in 2009, its hosted close to 3 million guests and more than 18,000 birthday parties. With two major expansion projects, the outdoor Beach Club and Mirage, the park is more than 80,000 square feet.

General Admission for the 10th Anniversary Party is $31.99. Season Pass Holders attend for free and can bring a friend for free.