Riversport OKC’s opening day is getting a St. Patrick’s Day twist

OKLAHOMA CITY , Okla. — A bit of Ireland is coming to Riversport OKC in downtown Oklahoma City for the opening of its fourth season with Riversport Rapids on Saturday, March 16.

“We’re putting a St. Patrick’s Day twist on opening weekend,” said executive director Mike Knopp. “We’ll have St. Patrick’s Day themed decorations, drinks, snacks, a DJ and we’re turning the water of Riversport Rapids shamrock green.”

You read that right! Riversport Rapids will flow green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day Saturday, March 16 through Sunday, March 17. Guests will be allowed to go whitewater rafting and kayaking on the green rapids.

In addition to whitewater rafting, visitors will be able to try zip lining across the Oklahoma River, kayaking, stand up paddle boarding and climbing to the top of the SandRidge Sky Trail.

Riversport OKC will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. through Memorial Day weekend starting Saturday, March 16.

New in 2019, the park will open with special weekday Spring Break hours March 18 – 22. Land adventures and flatwater kayaking and paddle boarding will be available 11:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.