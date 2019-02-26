Polyfab USA announces Prop 65 compliance

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — “Proposition 65 (formally titled The Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986) is a California law passed by direct voter initiative in 1986. Its goals are to protect drinking water sources from toxic substances that may cause cancer and birth defects and to reduce or eliminate exposures to those chemicals generally, for example in consumer products, by requiring warnings in advance of those exposures”.

In 2018, the requirements to label warnings per Prop 65 were increased. We are pleased to announce that the following products DO NOT contain any of the chemicals in the list of Prop 65 possible carcinogens….

The following Polyfab shadecloth/industrial fabrics:

