Experiential adventure Candytopia arrives at Mall of America this March

BLOOMINGTON, Mn. — Candytopia, the candy-coated experiential adventure that has delighted over half a million guests across the country, is thrilled to announce it will be bringing its confectionery wonderland to Mall of America, the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with more than 520 world-class retail stores and restaurants, for a limited-run engagement beginning in early March 2019.

Candytopia features more than one dozen rooms with larger-than-life interactive art installations and full sensory experiences. The marshmallowy mini-theme park launched in 2018 in Santa Monica followed by two successful runs in San Francisco and New York, and just recently opened in Atlanta. All Candytopia locations have attracted long lines with tickets selling out quickly. Candytopia Mall of America will feature the most popular attractions from its past locations along with new elements inspired by local culture and landmarks unique to this location.

For anyone who’s ever dreamed of scoring a Golden Ticket or nibbling their way through Candyland, Candytopia transports guests to an imaginative confectionery wonderland with a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. It has amassed a huge following among guests of all ages and A-list celebrities alike including: Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Biel, Bruce Willis, Adam Sandler, Kevin Durant, Josh Duhamel, Christina Aguilera, James Corden, Wiz Khalifa, Hilary Duff and Alessandra Ambrosio. Guests are treated to candy samples throughout the entire experience including sours and gummies, chocolate treats, nostalgic favorites, and many sweet surprises.

Candytopia will open at Mall of America in early March 2019. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets will be officially on sale to the general public beginning February 19, 2019 at noon CT. For more information and to register for early ticket access, please visit: https://www.candytopia.com.

Candytopia is a peek inside the sweet and twisted world of famed celebrity candy artist, Jackie Sorkin, and it was created in partnership with her co-founders, events and production design expert Zac Hartog, CEO of ZH Productions, and retail veteran John Goodman.