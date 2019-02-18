DP Leisure opens seventh 360 Play at Rushden Lakes

Following in the footsteps of its six existing venues, DP Leisure (DPL), operator of the 360 Play family entertainment centre brand, opened their seventh UK site on Wednesday 13th February 2019, at Rushden Lakes in Northamptonshire.

Local Mayor of Rushden Cllr David Coleman was on hand to help open the doors to the region’s newest and brightest family attraction last week. Already a well-established and highly successful name within the UK’s children’s entertainment centre sector – with sites in Milton Keynes, Stevenage, Leicester, Basildon, Redditch and Farnborough – the latest addition to the group is located Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre, a unique venue offering a mixture of retail, lakeside restaurants and cafés and leisure/entertainment options.

The site is owned by the Crown Estate which in conjunction with property development company LXB Properties, which specialises in developing leading, high profile and vibrant new retail and leisure destinations, is working to develop the Rushden Lakes scheme. The addition of 360 Play brings yet another key leisure offering to the venue as it continues to build on its reputation as a fun and entertaining destination for families.

Designed by sister company DP Associates (DPA), the newest 360 Play centre is housed in a 20,000sq.ft. unit spread out over one floor and features the familiar array of fun, active and creative play opportunities the brand has become renowned for.

The newest addition to the 360 Play ‘family’ continues the company’s practice of building venues around children’s development. As a result, the centre features numerous opportunities for young children, from toddlers up to the age of 12, to use their imagination and to enjoy fun, creative and physically active play in a safe, clean environment.

The attractions at 360 Play Rushden Lakes include a multi-level central play frame from SPI Global Play, a dodgem car track and carousel from IE Park/SOLI Bumper Cars and the creative play area 360 Street – a series of play shops and other ‘buildings,’ includes a supermarket, pizza parlour, vets and pets, fire station, garage and more – all designed and built in-house in workshops at the company’s headquarters premises in Milton Keynes. This role play and free play element is designed to stimulate the creativity in young minds, while also providing an opportunity for parents to get involved in play with their children. A party zone and a dedicated toddlers’ area are among many other elements on offer, alongside a family café and comfortable seating areas throughout.