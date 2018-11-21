Dinner Honors ‘Mr. NEAAPA’

The New England Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (NEAAPA) held its annual Tom Morrow Dinner & IAAPA Social during the recent International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo in Orlando, Fla. The evening gala was held at Maggiano’s Little Italy and sponsored by a number of NEAAPA members. The sponsors in attendance were (from the left): Michael Marra-Powers, Premier Rides; Chris Bourgeios, Rhode Island Novelty; Christian Gainer, Santa’s Village; Michael Mancini, Neptune-Benson / Evoqua; Joanna Guy, Premier Rides; Michael Amaro, IALDA; Tim Timco, S&S Worldwide; Sara Seay, Premier Rides; Tom Tessitore, National Ticket; Dorothy Lewis, XpressPosts.com; Anthony Berni III, Canobie Lake Park; Kaz Ulaky, Canobie Lake Park; Ed Reeder, Uncommon USA; and Gary Slade, Amusement Today. The dinner honors the late Tom Morrow, a past president of NEAAPA and operations manager at Canobie Lake Park, Salem, N.H., who became affectionately known as “Mr. NEAAPA” for his years of dedication to the association. A record turnout of 140 attended the event. (NEAAPA photo)