North Carolina State Fair attendance results

The North Carolina State Fair here just missed the one million mark as the 977,256 passed through the gates, fair officials announced today.

The fair delayed opening on Thursday, Oct. 11, due to Hurricane Michael, which swept through the state as a tropical storm. Despite losing the day, two record days were recorded: Friday, Oct. 19, with 109,396 in attendance, and Sunday, Oct. 21 (closing day) with 130,319.

More than a million people have attended the fair in each of the past three years and the record attendance was set in 2010 when 1,091,887 took in the expo.