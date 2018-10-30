New Controller/CFO at Chance Rides

Wichita, KS — Chance Rides is proud to announce and welcome Mathew Mount as the Company’s Controller/Chief Financial Officer effective October 24th, 2018.

Mat will report to Company President & COO, Aaron Landrum, and will be responsible for overseeing the Finance & Accounting team.

Mr. Mount expressed, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Chance Rides team. The path that Chance is on is exciting and I look forward to helping in any way I can. This organization not only builds the rides but also builds fantastic experiences for families everywhere and I am humbled to be part of it.”

With more than 20 years in investments, finance and accounting, Mat was previously the Chief Financial Officer at Wescon Plastics where he led the spin off of Wescon Plastics from Wescon Products Company. Prior to Wescon Plastics, Mat occupied roles of Senior Accountant and Controller at Wescon Products Company. Mat holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting from MidAmerica Nazarene University and an MBA from Southwestern College.

Chance Rides, Inc. is a world leading manufacturer of amusement rides and people movers including carousels, trains, trams, wheels, roller coasters, and countless other rides developed over its 56-year history. Chance Rides proudly manufactures its products in Wichita, Kansas, USA and sells to amusement parks, zoos, FECs, carnivals and other venues across the globe.