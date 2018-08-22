Reminder! Deadline looming to book hotel lodging for the 2018 Golden Ticket Awards

The time is now to secure your accommodations for the “Networking Event of the Year!” The booking deadline for the host hotels for Amusement Today’s 2018 Golden Ticket Awards is looming with a reservation deadline of Monday, August 27. Event hotels are Hilton Branson Convention Center and the Hilton Promenade at Branson Landing. The host park for the two-day event on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7-8 is the beautiful Silver Dollar City theme park located in scenic Branson, Mo.

To check out the itinerary and to register, please visit www.goldenticketawards.com. This event is reserved exclusively for full-time working professionals in the amusement industry such as park owners, operators and management, ride manufacturers, designers, suppliers and vendors.

Friday activities will set the event weekend in motion with time to explore the park and evening receptions, and even more networking and behind-the-scenes-opportunities take place on Saturday, September 8.

Festivities conclude with a first-ever Golden Ticket Awards ceremony on water. Dinner, entertainment and the award ceremony will take place aboard the Showboat Branson Belle on Table Rock Lake.

This is the 21st annual year for the Golden Ticket Awards; they are presented to the “Best of the Best” in the amusement industry and are calculated from an international poll conducted by Amusement Today.