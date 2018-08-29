Morris Vivona, Sr., founder of Amusements of America, passes at 97

TENNANT, N.J. — Morris Vivona, Sr. 97, was the eldest of the five Vivona brothers who built Amusements of America. He remained the oldest active showman in the country until his death on August 26. In 1939, Mr. Vivona founded Amusements of America with the purchase of the Ferris wheel from the New York World’s Fair. He has remained active with its everyday functions as Chairman of the Board. In addition, he served as past president of the National and New York Showman’s Associations, served as director of the Outdoor Amusement Business Association, was the eldest member and former director of Miami Showman’s Association and president of the St. Louis Showman’s Association.

In 1995, Amusements of America was named the World’s Largest Traveling Amusement Park by the Guinness Book of World Records, of which he was very proud. Vivona was the recipient of many awards including the International Independent Showman’s Association Hall of Fame, the Friend of the Fairs Award from the State of South Carolina, and was named Man of the Year by the Miami Showman’s Association.

He was still working shows at the time of his passing, looking forward to playing Bloomsburg, Pa. a spot Amusements of America is playing for the first time this year.