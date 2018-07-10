The Largest Indoor Water Park in Russia opened in Tyumen: LetoLeto Water Park

Before pressing the start button of the water park, Alexander Moore inspected the entertainment complex built by the holding company Sibintel. Together with Moore, the largest in Russia, as the builders say, the speaker of the regional Duma Sergey Korepanov, Senator Stepan Kirichuk, ex-Governor of Yamal Yuriy Neelov, other deputies and officials, including the four deputy governors of the Tyumen region, took a walk in the water park.

In the water park, where there are several dozens of water attractions and the air temperature is about 28-29 degrees. Amazing speed slides, sudden curves and the total length of all water slides over 1 km, the height of the most extreme of them reaches 21 meters. There is also an enormous wave pool of 750 m2 with four programmable modes, 570 m3 Lazy River with 3 km per hour flow speed and one of the biggest kids zone in Russia of total area 1300 m2. large children’s area and a bistro. The waterpark can daily host 2500 guests. Nearby is a four-star hotel with a gourmet restaurant. The hotel and the water park are fully adapted for people with disabilities.

Among the 10+ waterslides completed for the more than 10,000-square-meter (107,000-square-feet) facility, Polin Waterparks installed three of its most popular: Turbolance, Windigo and Magic Hole. A separate children’s area is available for the youngest guests, and several large pools offer more relaxed recreation, including a wave pool.

During the opening ceremony of the first stage of the water park, the acting governor of the Tyumen region Alexander Moore noted that the water park “Leto Leto” is a very beautiful and necessary facility for Tyumen and the region.

“I am sure that it will become one of the most favorite places for family recreation for Tyumen citizens and guests of the regional capital, will turn into a point of attraction for tourists from other regions of the country. The government of the Tyumen region creates comfortable conditions for investors in all areas of our economy. The creation of an aqua park is yet another confirmation of the correctness of such a strategy, “Moore concluded, thanking the company” Sibintel-holding “for the successful implementation of a large-scale investment project.