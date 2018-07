Patriotic Pirate By News Release | July 9, 2018

The Galleon Pirate Ship at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark was aglow in red, white and blue this July 4th week thanks to new LED (light emitting diode) lights on the thrill ride. This time exposure caught the pendulum attraction at the Middlebury, Conn., property Saturday evening as the computerized sequence struck a patriotic note for the national holiday. (Quassy photo)