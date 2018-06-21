Gold Medal Meets Changing Customer Needs with New Website

Concession industry leader, Gold Medal Products Co. has launched its new website, gmpopcorn.com. Creativity and strategy combine to provide a fully engaging user experience. The purpose behind the site is to connect customers with both the information and products they need to run a successful concession business.

Visitors will be greeted by an attractive, fresh, interactive design showcasing the variety of products Gold Medal offers from popcorn to cotton candy, hot dogs, fryers and more. Not only does it give a positive first impression, it also allows users to easily navigate and browse the latest content and product listings. For convenience, the site is structured so that it can be viewed on any type of device.

One of the greatest advantages of the site is the collection of resources it offers. Visitors can watch how-to videos, find recipes, and get new ideas from the Gold Medal blog. A notable new addition is a section called Concession Insights, which is home to useful articles for building businesses or hosting events and fundraisers. For more in-depth and market specific information, there is a library of e-books available for download.

Equipped with e-commerce capabilities, the site makes it simple to not just browse products, but also provides purchase options. Customers can create an account to request quotes on any of Gold Medal’s products. A selection of items is also available for immediate purchase online. Another feature is that customers can use the Find a Dealer page to locate the nearest Gold Medal distributor.

President of Gold Medal, Adam Browning expressed his excitement about the site launch stating, “Gold Medal continues to be a thought-leader for the concession industry. Our focus is to be the preferred source customers can rely on for all their concession needs. We do more than just manufacture and sell products; we’re a trusted consultant and advisor with the knowledge and experience necessary to help them achieve success.”