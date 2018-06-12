AIMS International Safety Award 2018 nominations deadline is July 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The AIMS International Safety Award is presented annually to an individual or organization demonstrating leadership, innovation and foresight in improving safety in the amusement industry.

With safety as the industry’s number-one concern for guests and employees worldwide, efforts in improving safety are shown in many forms, including the design and implementation of new products and technology, the development of safety education programs and training, and by exemplary leadership in influencing others to promote innovation and best practices in the area of safety.

Nominations for the 2018 AIMS Safety Award can be submitted by individuals working within the amusement industry. The winner will be selected by a vote of AIMS International’s board of directors, and the award will be presented during Amusement Today’s presentation of the Golden Ticket Awards at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo., on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, July 6. Information on the AIMS Safety Award and official nomination forms can be found on the AIMS website at aimsintl.org/aa-safetyaward.asp. Requests for forms also can be sent to AIMS at info@aimsintl.org.

The AIMS International Safety Award was created in 2016 and is presented annually during the Golden Ticket Awards. The inaugural award was presented to Harold Hudson, a former longtime engineering executive with Six Flags Entertainment Corp. and a founding member of ASTM F24 Standards Committee, at the 2016 Golden Ticket Awards ceremony at Cedar Point, in Sandusky, Ohio. In 2017, the award was presented to Har Kupers of Vekoma Rides during the ceremony at Lake Compounce in Bristol, Conn.

AIMS International is a non-profit 501(c)(6) association dedicated to improving amusement industry safety through leadership in education. AIMS International provides training classes and certification programs for ride inspectors, operations, aquatics and maintenance personnel through the annual AIMS Safety Seminar and at other venues throughout the year. The 2019 AIMS Safety Seminar will be held in Galveston, Texas, Jan. 13-18, 2019.

AIMS also serves to inform its members on legislative and other issues relating to the amusement industry. For more information about the award and about AIMS, and for other AIMS-related news, please visit the website below and see page 45 of this issue.