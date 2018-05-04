Get A Free Commemorative Magazine And Donate To Give Kids The World Village

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Grab a slice of history and at the same time help a fantastic cause.

Quassy Amusement & Waterpark’s Commemorative 110th Anniversary Magazine has arrived at the park and copies are being distributed to guests free of charge.

“The response has been fantastic,” noted Eric Anderson, a park owner.

“Customers have been taking copies and donating to Give Kids The World Village in collection boxes we have placed adjacent to the magazine.”

Give Kids The World Village is an 84-acre, nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides weeklong, cost-free vacations to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

“We’ve long supported Give Kids The World, and when we decided to publish this magazine the first thing that came to mind was to assist the village,” the park official added. “It’s pleasing to see that park guests are being generous by making donations.”

In addition, Quassy has set up an online landing page so magazines can be mailed to park enthusiasts.

“We have already received numerous requests for this service and our staff is mailing out the magazines as soon as orders come in,” Anderson said of the endeavor. “We charge only ($2.50) for the postage and envelope and have also set up the landing page so contributions may be made to Give Kids The World.”

Use promo code MAGAZINE on the ticket purchase page at www.quassy.com for the mail service.

The 44-page full color magazine chronicles much of the history of the family-owned lakeside property, which opened in 1908 as a “trolley park,” serviced by an electrified rail line from nearby Waterbury, Conn.

Other feature articles include Coasters At Quassy, Just Add Water (advent of Splash Away Bay Waterpark), Carousel History and Quassy’s Rides: A Mix Of The Old And New.

The entire publication was designed in-house by the park’s marketing department and printed by a local vendor.