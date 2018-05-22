Former Topgolf CEO Ken May joins Urban Air Adventure Park as executive chairman

DALLAS, Texas — Urban Air Adventure Park announced today that it has hired Ken May to lead U.S. operations and strategic growth for the active entertainment brand called one of fastest growing franchises in the world by Entrepreneur Magazine. During May’s four year tenure he helped lead Topgolf through 24 venue openings and a quadrupling of the company’s workforce. May earned the #61 spot on the highest rated CEOs list on Glassdoor.com. Prior to Topgolf, he enjoyed a three-decade career that included high level roles as CEO of FedEx Kinko’s, President of Krispy Kreme and Chairman of the March of Dimes National Board of Trustees.

“We are beyond excited to tap into Ken’s vast knowledge of the entertainment industry allowing us to accelerate our progress with a focused strategy to grow our infrastructure,” stated CEO Michael Browning. “Under his leadership, Topgolf became a disrupter in our marketplace. Their model of bringing kids and adults together to create an experience that makes socializing a sport for everyone is a paradigm. Like Topgolf, Urban Air believes a great time starts with active play.”

Ken May brings his enthusiasm to the Urban Air headquarters in Dallas, Texas starting his position immediately. Currently, there are 209 parks open and under construction nationwide with an average of five new franchisees signing leases per month. At this rate, the company expects some estimated 23 million guests to visit the parks by the end of the year – a milestone that exceeds expectations.

“This company is growing exponentially. They are at an important inflection point in its growth. I hope to be able to bring the skills I learned at Topgolf, Krispy Kreme and FedEx to help enhance the innovation and operational excellence that will be needed for a company on the move like Urban Air Adventure Park,” stated Ken May.

Urban Air Adventure Park is a full-service family entertainment center which includes an exclusive Urban Warrior Course™, Warrior Battle Beam, The TUBES Indoor Playground, Indoor Ropes Course, Climbing Walls, Urban Air Pro Zone Performance Trampolines and the highly anticipated Sky Rider Indoor Coaster. Urban Air is an innovative approach to family-fun and offer birthday parties for all ages, weekly events and open play for guests of all ages.