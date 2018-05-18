Foodies rejoice: Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival begins next Friday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Mark your calendars. Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival is just around the corner. Daily operations at Busch Gardens begin Friday, May 18, and the festival starts a week later on May 25 and runs through July 1.

Park guests can sample a variety of food and beverages not normally served in the park. Enjoy authentic tastes from around the world at 16 themed kiosks while strolling through the world’s most beautiful theme park. Get up close and personal as chefs lead interactive and informative cooking demonstrations.

Food enthusiasts can meet celebrity chef, Aarti Sequeira, during one-time only appearance on Sunday, June 3. She is the host of the Food Network show, Aarti Party and the travel show, Hidden Eats. Sequiera will share one of her signature dishes at the Food & Wine Festival and will be available to sign books during her visit.

The Food & Wine Festival takes taste to a whole new level this year with flavors from around the world including special foods, wines, beers and tequila tastings.

Cuba  roasted pork Cuban sandwich, fried plantains, flan and a Cuba Libre cocktail. Japan  lettuce wraps, chicken dumplings, sushi and green tea ice cream. Brazil  grilled beef, pineapple, Brazilian sausage and a rum cocktail. South Korea  grilled marinated beef, spicy barbecue ribs and kimchi. Enthusiasts can sample beer flights and pork schnitzel sliders in the Brauhaus.

Individual sampling portions and beverage tastings are available for purchase inside the park. For more information, including complete kiosk menus, visit www.buschgardens.com/foodandwine.

Theres also a star-studded concert lineup during the festival this year. Starting with country music hit-maker Scotty McCreery on June 9, the parks Royal Palace Theatre will also play host to country music headliner Hunter Hayes on June 16; and multi-platinum selling pop artist Andy Grammer on June 30. The concerts are included with park admission.

The 2-Park Summer Fun Card offer is the optimal way for consumers to enjoy events this season at Busch Gardens and Water Country USA. This online-only promotion  available now through May 24 allows guests to experience unlimited visits to both parks through Sept. 9 for only $85. To access the limited-time offer, visit https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg/tickets/fun-cards/.