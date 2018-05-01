Category 5 Rapids Roar Into Action May 26 At Quassy’s Splash Away Bay Waterpark

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — If maneuvering down a raging river’s extreme rapids in a raft is on your bucket list, the wait is nearly over.

Quassy Amusement & Waterpark will debut Category 5 Rapids – Extreme Waterslides on Saturday, May 26, as the lakeside property opens Splash Away Bay (waterpark) and Quassy Beach for the summer season.

The new slides are the fourth expansion to take place in the H2O attraction after it was first introduced in 2003 as Saturation Station, a modular family water play area.

“While other elements in Splash Away Bay waterpark are certainly fun and exciting, these three new raft rides will take the experience to another level,” noted Quassy’s Eric Anderson, who oversees capital improvement projects for the park.

Construction of the mammoth slides started last September as more than 20 tractor-trailer loads of components have made their way to Quassy from Canadian supplier ProSlide Technology, Inc.

“Work progressed as projected and the new attractions will open with the rest of the waterpark on Memorial Day weekend,” the park official added.

More Than 1,000 Feet

The new raft rides have a combined length of more than 1,000 feet and are located in what was a picnic grove area of the property adjacent to the existing waterpark.

“These are massive slides with each one providing a different experience,” Anderson explained. “They incorporate some of the newest and most exciting technology in our industry.”

The largest of the three giant slides is a TantrumTWIST, also known as TORNADO, which will accommodate single and two-person rafts.

The patented funnel shape flushes riders up the TANTRUM walls, oscillates each tube multiple times and generates the suspended-weightlessness sensation that is unique to ProSlide funnel rides.

After dropping into the funnel, riders are swept up the wall to the equator line, which is actually perpendicular to the ground. The ride creates the illusion of going over the edge and keeps even the craziest thrill enthusiasts returning for more. Quassy has named its version Torrent.

Two gigantic PIPEline serpentine slides round out the three-ride attraction. The new slides will all depart from one platform and conclude in runoff troughs near Saturation Station interactive water play area. The PIPEline slides are designed for single our two-rider rafts as well. They push the limits of gravity as riders soar to the top of banked 180 and 360-degree curves. The PIPEline slides at the park will carry the titles of Quassy Rapids and The Serpent.

“ProSlide is extremely proud to be the trusted partner to Quassy Amusement Park for every one of the waterslides at Splash Away Bay. We are thrilled to be working again with the Quassy team to add brand new guest experiences to Splash Away Bay,” said Phil Hayles, vice president business development, ProSlide Technology.

The waterpark expansion is the single-largest investment in the park’s history, Anderson noted. In 2013 the property rebranded the water area as Splash Away Bay, which still incorporates the original Saturation Station play area.

“Within the past several years, we have invested heavily in the park with new water attractions, amusement rides and infrastructure improvements,” Anderson added. “Two new rides were added last year as well as our new candy shop and administration offices.”

New Café

In addition to the new slides, Quassy has also constructed Splash Away Bay Café & Deck overlooking Lake Quassapaug. Guests at Quassy Beach and the waterpark will be able to purchase food and beverages at the café and enjoy rooftop seating.

In 2015 Quassy announced a multi-year plan to add new attractions to the waterpark. Slide City, a five-slide complex for children, was introduced as the first phase of the strategy in 2016. There are now a total of 15 waterslides in Splash Away Bay with the completion of Category 5 Rapids.

“The opening of Saturation Station in 2003 really set the stage for the vast improvements we’ve been able to make in recent years,” noted George Frantzis II, a park owner.

“Wooden Warrior, our marquee roller coaster, opened in 2011 and we doubled the size of the waterpark in 2013. Those were monumental accomplishments for us – a small, family-owned business,” Frantzis added.