Start your engines: Universal Orlando Resort’s new immersive, family attraction, Fast & Furious – Supercharged, is now open

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort’s new attraction, Fast & Furious – Supercharged, is now open at Universal Studios Florida. Now, guests and their families can join the Fast family on an authentic and immersive experience that places them right in the middle of the action.

With a worldwide box-office of more than $5 billion, the Fast & Furious film franchise is one of the highest-grossing of all time and has become a global phenomenon that captivates audiences from around the world with action-packed storylines, unique characters and high-speed cars. Now – Universal Orlando guests can step into the blockbuster franchise and straight into the heart of the Fast & Furious films right alongside the Fast & Furious crew – including Dom, Letty, Hobbs, Tej, Roman and Mia – all played by the series’ superstars.

During the experience, guests will:

join up with the Fast crew as they feel what it’s like to step into their favorite Fast & Furious film;

immerse themselves in an authentic recreation of the Fast & Furious crew’s warehouse headquarters – filled with actual props, iconic scenes, authentic details and supercharged vehicles from the films;

ride with the family and crew as the films’ soundtracks pump, vehicles flip, rockets fire – and the action builds;

and check out more than a dozen of the supercharged cars from the films – including some of the ones driven by their favorite characters.

Fast & Furious – Supercharged is the next attraction at Universal Studios to feature the new Virtual Line system. Guests can select a time to ride via the Official Universal Orlando Resort Mobile App or at kiosks located near the attraction entrance, and then enjoy other experiences throughout the park until it’s their ride time. Guests can also access a special mobile experience for Fast & Furious – Supercharged on the Official Universal Orlando Resort Mobile App while inside the attraction, including messages from Mia and the rest of the family, character bios, quizzes and more.