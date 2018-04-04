Retirement of David Vatcher

David Vatcher, Co-Founder of Dynamic Motion Rides celebrated his 70th Birthday last October and retired at the end of 2017 after the Grand Opening of Dymorides’ first Flyboard Flying Theater attraction in the United States at The Museum of the Bible (MOTB) in Washington DC.

Michael Prager has taken over the corporate and commercial lead of Dynamic Motion Group as Chief Executive Officer. David is an engineer by education. His strength lies in the development of new and innovative solutions based on both new and proven technologies. David has successfully implemented Linear Synchronous Motor-Launch-Systems to roller coasters, thereby creating a new standard in the industry. Under his direction Dynamic Motion Rides has earned several patents in the United States, China and Taiwan on new motion system technology with several patents pending in the European Union and China.

The Dynamic Motion Group wishes David the very best for the future and thanks him for the services and contributions to the company.