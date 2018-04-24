MediaMation, Inc. (MMI) Announces New CEO and Partnership For Rapid Global Growth

TORRANCE, Calif. — MMI’s global growth has expanded once again. The evolution began in 2014 when Luxin-Rio (LR) aligned itself with MMI US to migrate the MX4D brand to China with great success. Together, they have produced over 200 MX4D® Motion EFX Theatres in China, bringing the MX4D footprint to over 300 theatres worldwide. Recently, Volfoni S.A.S. and Arts Alliance Media (AAM) joined forces with MMI and LR to create a more integrated solution for the cinema industry.

With LR, Volfoni, AAM, and MediaMation, the company can now offer better integrated solutions and help enhance the exhibition experience.. This includes 4D cinema technology and programming, VR and ESports gaming, content and operational solutions, service support and data management, 3D equipment and glasses and leasing services. MMI provides 4D theatre systems and interactive technology integration services, LR provides turnkey solutions for entertainment equipment. Their primary businesses include sales of 3D/4D cinema systems, integration services of cinema equipment and software, and interactive technologies. Volfoni S.A.S is the world’s leading 3D cinema technology brand. AAM is the global leader in cinema software and services.

Along with the new strategic partnership, MMI is reinforcing its stronghold in the industry with a new executive staff. Howard Kiedaisch has been named Chief Executive Officer. Kiedaisch currently serves as LR’s Senior Vice President of International and has an extensive background in the film and technology industries having previously been CEO of Motion Pictures Solutions and worked on the film distribution side at Orion Pictures, PolyGram Film and as CFO of Universal Pictures International.

MMI’s co-founder, Dan Jamele, has become the company’s Chief Innovation and Technology Officer (CITO). “My wife, Alison, and I founded MMI in 1991, literally in our garage, and cannot be more proud of the people, projects, and growth that we have seen over the years,” said Jamele. “The company is proudly moving upward and forward in our vision to surpass our endeavors.”

Kiedaisch stated, “MediaMation has been put in a great place due to all the work of the team and with the support of Luxin-Rio and their partners, we are ready to make significant expansion in both the cinema and attractions businesses. This is only the beginning.”