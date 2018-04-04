International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company, and the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, today announced plans to develop a Six Flags-branded theme park in the city of Riyadh. Six Flags has entered into an arrangement with the PIF to develop, design and license the Six Flags brand for Qiddiya—Saudi Arabia’s first entertainment, sports and cultural destination—which is expected to open in 2022.

“Innovation is synonymous with the Six Flags brand, and our international licensing business provides a unique opportunity to continue our strong global growth,” said David McKillips, President of Six Flags International Development Company. “We see great potential in the Saudi Arabian market and look forward to collaborating with the PIF to create a world-class entertainment destination for Saudi’s young and dynamic population.”

Located 40km from downtown Riyadh, Qiddiya will provide an unprecedented leisure option for the seven million plus residents of the Saudi capital.

The Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said, “The entertainment sector has an important role to play in the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s economy. The Six Flags-branded theme park in Riyadh and other similar developments will create new employment opportunities and harness the talent, energy and imagination of Saudi youth. Our investment in this sector is in line with our mission and delivers on a key element of Vision 2030.”

Michael Reininger, Chief Executive of Qiddiya, commented, “Our goal is to create an exciting one-of-a-kind destination that will draw visitors from throughout Saudi Arabia to experience record-breaking roller coasters, innovative rides and attractions, as well as the sporting and cultural facilities that Qiddiya will offer. By partnering with a global leader, we know that we are going to deliver something exceptional.”

Terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.