Experience the space adventure Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets on Eurosat Coastiality

Europa-Park and star director Luc Besson are once again joining forces following ARTHUR ‒ In the Minimoys Kingdom. Over the course of the extensive renovations to the French themed area, the upcoming virtual reality experience on Eurosat Coastiality will be playing Besson’s space blockbuster ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’. In order to make this special riding pleasure possible, a separate station with track switches is being integrated into the dark rollercoaster for the first time. Thus, from summer 2018, with the classic Eurosat ‒ CanCan Coaster and the innovative VR ride, there will be two attractions within one ride, using the same route ‒ a world first.

Gigantic sets and spectacular visions of the future ‒ that’s what French film producer Luc Besson is known for, among other things. After the successful cooperation with the themed ride ARTHUR ‒ In the Minimoys Kingdom in 2014, Michael Mack, Managing Partner of MackMedia, is looking forward to continuing to work together. “I cannot imagine a better partner for the Eurosat Coastiality project. The combination of Luc Besson, the French star director, and Valerian’s sensational space story is a perfect fit for us”, said Europa-Park’s Managing Partner after signing the contract. “I am happy to be able to pick up on the popular space theme ‒ as previously with the cult rollercoaster Eurosat and the ‘Mission to Space’ flight ‒ and offer it once again to our visitors.”

In Paris in mid-April, Luc Besson, Chairman of French motion picture company EuropaCorp, also added: “‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ on Eurosat Coastiality will be both exceptional and exclusive. With ARTHUR, the Mack family and I created a fantastic attraction through great respect for each other. This has since developed into a great friendship. When Michael Mack approached me after the movie ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ and said that it should become an attraction, I immediately felt a great deal of trust and appreciation.”

The joint realisation of this innovative project is both a prime example of a visionary, cross-border cooperation and a successful Franco-German partnership that will inspire people from all over the world at Europa-Park.

A world first: Two stations in one attraction

Since September 2015, visitors to Europa-Park have been able to enjoy the innovative VR experience of Alpenexpress Coastiality. This summer, MackMedia will be creating another spectacular rollercoaster thrill using VR glasses in the redesigned French themed area with Eurosat Coastiality. There is one peculiarity here: in order to make this special riding experience possible, a separate station with track switches is being integrated into the dark rollercoaster for the first time. Thus, with the classic Eurosat ‒ CanCan Coaster and the innovative VR ride, there will be two attractions within one ride, using the same route ‒ a world first.

Together with the startup VR Coaster, the media company of Europa-Park with Managing Partner Michael Mack will be responsible for the technical realisation of the Eurosat Coastiality attraction. Likewise, MackMedia will produce the futuristic 360-degree content from ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ which will eventually be featured on the VR headset. A lift will also provide convenient access to the train station.

French Tradition and Modernity united at Europa-Park

With the extensive redevelopments and redesigns in the French theme area, Europa-Park offers its guests the highest degree of authenticity and French zest for life. The entire façade of the Eurosat ‒ CanCan Coaster has a new and lively look, presenting to visitors an attractive design rich in culture and based on the well-known ‘Moulin Rouge’ ‒ the Parisian trademark for fun and entertainment since 1889 and a remarkable piece of French history. With the new partnership, Europa-Park is the world’s first theme park collaborating with the traditional Moulin Rouge. Luc Besson’s ‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ stands for modernity à la française and visionary future scenarios that can be experienced in an innovative way on Eurosat Coastiality. As part of the conversion, another attraction can be found by the entrance to the cult sphere: a traditional Alsatian souvenir and curio shop named Madame Freudenreich Curiosités that will sport a characteristic half-timbered look. The house for huge dinosaur fans embraces the tradition of the popular French border region of Germany’s largest theme park and creates a wonderful experience for the whole family.